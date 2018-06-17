Alico (ALCO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.778106073598 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ALCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 22,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Alico had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.