WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) & Align Technology (ALGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Align Technology and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 3 12 0 2.80 WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Align Technology presently has a consensus price target of $292.53, suggesting a potential downside of 19.34%. Given Align Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Align Technology and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $1.47 billion 19.73 $231.41 million $3.89 93.23 WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR $2.00 billion 5.42 $266.43 million N/A N/A

WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Align Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 16.12% 30.36% 20.24% WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Align Technology beats WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The company's Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR

William Demant Holding A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment designed to aid the people with hearing loss connect and communication primarily in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, and other countries. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

