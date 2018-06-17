Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shares Gap Down to $28.17

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $28.17. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 2586900 shares trading hands.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.61 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, EVP John D. Sims sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $27,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,451,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,248,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

