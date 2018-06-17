Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,020 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.02.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,472,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene opened at $78.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

