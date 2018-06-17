Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Allergan (NYSE:AGN) a $232.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $232.00 target price on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGN. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allergan from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Allergan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $183.43 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.15.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allergan has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Allergan by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allergan during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

