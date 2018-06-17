Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,337,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, April 6th. Oppenheimer set a $206.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.83.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $542,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 330,246 shares of company stock worth $66,585,860. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems opened at $232.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.02 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.46. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 61.30% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

