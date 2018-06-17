Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,441.2% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.