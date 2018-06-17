Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II opened at $11.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.29. Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

