AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernstein earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2317515741169 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.37%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

