Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,903 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,671 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Xilinx worth $43,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,817 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,749 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

