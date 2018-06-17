Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $14.89 Million Stake in Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 790.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 2,703.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide opened at $108.44 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Worldwide has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 94.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $34,902.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

