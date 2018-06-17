Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,139,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $72,286,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,241,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 765,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 330,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,957,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $142.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.96.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $138.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,532 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $972,850. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

