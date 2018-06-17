Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 791,139 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 236.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,921 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 791,139 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.12% of Cree worth $45,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,095 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cree by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,277 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 432,756 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cree opened at $49.18 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The LED producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider Michael E. Mcdevitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $275,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

