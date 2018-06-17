Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.50

News headlines about Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.6747565479477 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund stock remained flat at $$6.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 345,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,087. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, formerly AGIC Convertible & Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

