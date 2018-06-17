Critical Analysis: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and QF Liquidation (QTWWQ)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS: QTWWQ) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QF Liquidation and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 3 4 5 0 2.17

Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission 23.58% 71.50% 11.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and Allison Transmission’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.26 billion 2.54 $504.00 million $2.66 15.71

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Volatility & Risk

QF Liquidation has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. QF Liquidation does not pay a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California. On March 22, 2016, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

