Rhumbline Advisers Sells 21,023 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,874,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,905,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 57,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.01.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

