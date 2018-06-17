Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 4.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 15,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $1,982,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $2,288,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Allstate traded up $1.01, hitting $93.81, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

