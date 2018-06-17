Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.7% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.2% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.30.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,152.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $894.79 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market cap of $800.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.05, for a total value of $6,464,124.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,340,891.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,091 shares of company stock valued at $64,068,776. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

