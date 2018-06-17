Alphabit (ABC) Price Hits $31.24 on Top Exchanges

Alphabit (CURRENCY:ABC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Alphabit token can currently be bought for approximately $31.24 or 0.00480000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphabit has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,754.00 worth of Alphabit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphabit has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00587947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00259206 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00093876 BTC.

About Alphabit

Alphabit’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Alphabit’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Alphabit’s official website is www.alphabitcoinfund.com. Alphabit’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN.

Alphabit Token Trading

Alphabit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphabit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphabit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphabit using one of the exchanges listed above.

