Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,490 Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 73,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of CPRT opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $25,297,400 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.