Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences opened at $8.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

