Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($39.65) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cfra set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.24 ($45.63).

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €34.65 ($40.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

