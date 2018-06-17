alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €13.80 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.35 ($16.69) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.90 ($16.16).

AOX traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting €13.06 ($15.19). 3,004,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

