Altcoin (ALT) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for about $17.05 or 0.00260771 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Altcoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $280.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Altcoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Version (V) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002952 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015261 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Altcoin Token Profile

Altcoin (ALT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Altcoin’s official website is altcoinmarketcap.com.

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

