Altcoin Price Hits $17.13 (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Altcoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Altcoin token can now be purchased for $17.13 or 0.00261293 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Altcoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Altcoin

Altcoin (CRYPTO:ALT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official website is altcoinmarketcap.com. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Altcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

