Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $30.56 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 19,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $507,763.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 232,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,952 in the last 90 days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

