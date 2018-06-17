Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) versus Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Head to Head Review

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ: ASPS) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Applied DNA Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $899.56 million 0.58 $308.89 million $2.80 10.91 Applied DNA Sciences $4.75 million 8.24 -$12.85 million N/A N/A

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Applied DNA Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.92%. Applied DNA Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions 34.24% 24.48% 6.65% Applied DNA Sciences -232.92% -150.52% -119.62%

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Applied DNA Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services. It also provides residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, risk mitigation, and construction inspection services; and fulfillment, loan origination system, certified loan insurance and certification, vendor management oversight platform, mortgage banker cooperative management, and mortgage trading platform solutions. In addition, the company offers mortgage brokerage and homeowners insurance solutions; and data, buy-renovate-lease-sell, renovation, property management, and appraisal management solutions, as well as real estate brokerage services under the Owners.com name. Further, it provides post-charge-off consumer debt collection services, customer relationship management services, and information technology infrastructure management services. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA. It also provides DNAnet, a DNA marker to link evidence and offenders to specific crime scenes; Beacon locked optical markers, which create a protected covert screening tool that can be adapted to packaging, security labels, and high?value assets through inks, varnishes, and coatings; and SigNify IF portable DNA reader that provides real-time authentication of in the field?DNA. In addition, the company offers digitalDNA, a software platform to manage the security of company-marked goods from point of marking to point of authentication or validation to end of life; and DNA Transfer Systems, which offer remote Internet access for real-time monitoring. Further, it provides CertainT Supply Chain Platform that provides proof of product claims for materials, items, or products; and Triathlon PCR systems that allow for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command's Edgewood Chemical Biological Center; and a collaboration agreement with Colorcon, Inc. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

