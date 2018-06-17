Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Amarin opened at $3.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $950.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.81. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 26,942 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $78,131.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

