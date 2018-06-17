Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,846,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,993 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,939 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com opened at $1,715.97 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $836.46 billion, a PE ratio of 377.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,724.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,590.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,545.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,715.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

