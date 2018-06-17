Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMBR. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Amber Road from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.74 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amber Road from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE AMBR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Amber Road has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Amber Road’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amber Road will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Pieri sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,681.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Preuninger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,800,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,101,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,468 shares of company stock worth $842,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amber Road in the first quarter worth about $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Amber Road by 59.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amber Road in the first quarter worth about $208,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amber Road in the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amber Road in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

