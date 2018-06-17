American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce sales of $11.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.84 billion and the lowest is $11.72 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $45.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $45.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $46.49 billion to $47.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 92.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 7,031,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 675,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $1,192,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $371,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

