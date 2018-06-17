American Axle (AXL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Axle (NYSE:AXL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of American Axle worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 1,415.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of American Axle opened at $17.12 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. American Axle has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. American Axle had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Axle will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of American Axle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of American Axle in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Axle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Axle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.38 to $20.27 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

