American Axle (AXL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, May 26th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Axle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on American Axle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.38 to $20.27 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

American Axle traded up $0.09, hitting $17.12, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,749,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,574. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. American Axle has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. American Axle had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.92%. American Axle’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Axle will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of American Axle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle by 1,415.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Axle by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle by 7,105.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle in the first quarter worth about $181,000.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

