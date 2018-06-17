American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 104,449 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 171,907 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,400,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 682,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,792. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,371.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,191 shares of company stock worth $2,351,372. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

