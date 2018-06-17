American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.17 Million Position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.40% of Spok worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Spok by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Spok by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spok by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOK. ValuEngine raised shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 176,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.55. Spok Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Spok announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.