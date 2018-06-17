Argus Trims American Electric Power (AEP) Target Price to $79.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price cut by Argus from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of American Electric Power traded up $0.43, hitting $65.05, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,079. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.18. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $50,203.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,555,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,125,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,713,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,480,302,000 after purchasing an additional 763,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 458,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

