Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 3,804 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Express traded down $1.24, reaching $98.52, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 6,741,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Express has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $117.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of American Express from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its stake in American Express by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 164,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,538 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

