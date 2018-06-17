American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News stories about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Homes 4 Rent earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5302466954655 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent traded down $0.01, hitting $21.03, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,286,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,856. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 507,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,586,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,061,890.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 242,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $4,999,482.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 913,099 shares of company stock valued at $18,385,566. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

