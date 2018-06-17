American International Group Inc (AIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) to post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.46. American International Group reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American International Group.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $249,888.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Leonardi acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $128,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $128,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2,967.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 6,956,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.