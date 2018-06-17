Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 484.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507,776 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Chesapeake Energy worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,511,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,111 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 160.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 758,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 467,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 376,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,548,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.11 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. 37,419,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,266,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.90. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

