American International Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $99.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.18). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 545.80% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,232.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Clovis Oncology to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cann initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

