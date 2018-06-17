American International Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $208,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $174,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,821 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.92. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. PS Business Parks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.