American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOBC. ValuEngine lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands opened at $12.74 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. It operates in two segments, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. The company offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

