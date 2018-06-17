American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of American Outdoor Brands opened at $12.74 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $689.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.01. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. It operates in two segments, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. The company offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.