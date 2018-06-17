American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP Amy Panzarella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $245,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,116,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,650 shares of company stock valued at $761,733. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $5,850,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in American Public Education by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 294,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Public Education by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Public Education by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $655.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

