Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American States Water (AWR) Share Price

Media coverage about American States Water (NYSE:AWR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American States Water earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5712899576029 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of American States Water traded up $0.64, reaching $56.77, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 354,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American States Water has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that American States Water will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American States Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 2,779 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $158,125.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,670.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $365,862. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.