America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.91. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.22 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.30%. equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,150. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.