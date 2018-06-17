Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 95,900 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $42,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 295,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $982,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $268,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,213 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,979 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.