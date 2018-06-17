AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.07.

ABC stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. 2,042,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 1,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $268,718.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,213 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

