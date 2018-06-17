Ames National (ATLO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ames National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9185778332919 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Ames National traded up $0.15, reaching $30.85, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.72. Ames National has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

